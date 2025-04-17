Goosehead Insurance Appoints Bill Wade to Board of Directors to Drive Technology-Driven Growth

Goosehead Insurance appoints Bill Wade to its Board, enhancing technology and innovation strategy for growth in personal lines insurance.

Quiver AI Summary

Goosehead Insurance has announced the appointment of Bill Wade to its Board of Directors, recognizing his extensive experience in leveraging technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to drive business growth and innovation. Wade, a former senior partner and consultant at Bain & Company, will bring valuable expertise in digital transformation to Goosehead as the company aims to expand its technology-driven initiatives in the insurance industry. Goosehead's Co-Founder, Mark E. Jones, and CEO, Mark Miller, expressed enthusiasm about Wade's addition, emphasizing the importance of technology in maintaining their market leadership. Wade is excited to contribute to Goosehead's mission of redefining client value through advanced technology solutions. Founded in 2003, Goosehead Insurance is known for its customer-centric approach and has rapidly become a leader in personal lines insurance distribution across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Goosehead Insurance appointed Bill Wade to its Board of Directors, adding significant expertise in leveraging artificial intelligence and digital transformation to drive innovation and growth.

Wade’s extensive background with Bain & Company and successful track record in tech-driven optimization positions Goosehead to enhance its leadership in the personal lines insurance market.

The company’s commitment to technology and innovation, reinforced by Wade's addition, aligns with its goal to extend its lead in the industry and improve client experiences.

Potential Negatives

The announcement emphasizes a strong focus on technology and AI integration, which may imply that the company is facing challenges in these areas that necessitate external expertise at the board level.

The use of phrases like "forward-looking statements" indicates uncertainty about the company's future performance, acknowledging potential risks that could impact growth and strategy.

The need to attract and retain qualified personnel and franchisees highlights a potential vulnerability in the company's operational stability and ability to sustain growth.

FAQ

Who is Bill Wade and what is his role at Goosehead Insurance?

Bill Wade has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Goosehead Insurance, bringing 25 years of consulting expertise.

What expertise does Bill Wade bring to Goosehead Insurance?

Wade specializes in leveraging AI and digital transformation to drive operational efficiency and growth in organizations.

How will Bill Wade's appointment affect Goosehead's technology initiatives?

Wade's expertise positions Goosehead to enhance its technology-driven approach and innovation in insurance services.

What is Goosehead Insurance known for?

Goosehead Insurance is recognized for its client-centric and tech-driven distribution of personal lines insurance across the U.S.

How does Goosehead plan to use technology in the insurance industry?

Goosehead aims to implement AI and advanced technology solutions to redefine client value and scalability in the insurance sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. & ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,118,840 .

. MARK MILLER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,622 shares for an estimated $6,791,048 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. ADRIENNE KEBODEAUX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,928 shares for an estimated $4,401,986 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GSHD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GSHD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GSHD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GSHD forecast page.

$GSHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $132.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital set a target price of $109.0 on 10/24/2024

Full Release



WESTLAKE, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), a leader in personal lines insurance distribution, is proud to announce the appointment of Bill Wade to its Board of Directors. Wade, with over 25 years of experience as a senior partner and consultant at Bain & Company, brings deep expertise in leveraging emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to fuel innovation, operational efficiency, and transformational growth.





Throughout his career, Wade has been at the forefront of integrating digital strategies to help companies and private equity firms optimize performance and achieve scalable, tech-enabled growth. His work includes implementing AI-powered analytics, driving digital transformation, and designing agile operating models that deliver extraordinary results. Wade’s forward-thinking approach positions him as an ideal partner for Goosehead’s aggressive technology-driven expansion.





"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our Board," said Mark E. Jones, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Goosehead Insurance. "Bill's proven success in leveraging technology to drive transformational growth is exactly what we need as we aggressively invest to win the tech race in the insurance industry. Technology is the battleground, and we already have a substantial lead—our goal is to extend it and secure our place as the top distributor of personal lines insurance in the U.S. in my lifetime. Bill’s expertise, vision, and strong existing relationships with several board members make him an invaluable addition to our team."





"Bill’s addition to our Board is a pivotal moment in our journey to transform the insurance industry through bold innovation and cutting-edge technology," said Mark Miller, CEO of Goosehead Insurance. "With his expertise in AI and digital transformation, we are positioned to break new ground, elevate client experiences, and strengthen our leadership in the industry. Together, we’ll push boundaries and turn ambitious goals into measurable achievements."





Wade holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar and Siebel Scholar, and bachelor's and master’s degrees in accountancy from Brigham Young University.





"Goosehead has already disrupted the personal lines insurance space with its client-first, tech-driven approach," said Wade. "The company’s commitment to AI and advanced technology solutions creates a unique opportunity to redefine scalability and client value in the industry. I’m thrilled to join the Board and contribute to shaping the next chapter of Goosehead’s growth."





Founded in 2003, Goosehead Insurance has prioritized innovation with technology and human capital, becoming a leader in personal lines insurance. This focus aligns perfectly with Wade’s expertise.







About Goosehead







Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit



goosehead.com



or



goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.









Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at:







www.sec.gov







. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.









Contacts







Investor Contact:





Dan Farrell





Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets





Phone: (214) 838-5290





Email:



dan.farrell@goosehead.com



;



IR@goosehead.com







PR Contact:





Mission North for Goosehead Insurance





Email:



goosehead@missionnorth.com



;



PR@goosehead.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.