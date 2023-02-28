GOOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Symbol: GOOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.88, changing hands as high as $18.90 per share. Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $28.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.80.

