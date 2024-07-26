Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) DeepMind Achieves AI Breakthrough in Math Problem Solving

Google’s (GOOGL) AI unit, Google DeepMind, is advancing its mathematical capabilities amid rising competition from OpenAI’s SearchGPT search engine. On Thursday, Google unveiled two new tools: “AlphaProof,” an AI designed for mathematical reasoning, and “AlphaGeometry 2,” an updated model for geometric problems. These innovations have already shown promising results by solving four out of six problems from the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), a prestigious event featuring some of the most challenging mathematical questions for students.

Why GOOGL’s Math Breakthrough Matters

This is an important breakthrough for GOOGL and generative AI, as solving math problems is a key AI benchmark. Large language models typically struggle with mathematical reasoning. While computers excel at traditional calculations, AI finds word-based math problems more challenging due to the sophisticated reasoning skills required.

Pushmeet Kohli, Google DeepMind’s VP of research in AI for science, commented, “This is great progress in the field of machine learning and AI.” Google achieved this breakthrough by translating math problems into “formal language” to improve accuracy.

In fact, the company’s AlphaGeometry 2 accurately solved 83% of historical geometry problems included in the IMO over the past 25 years.

What Is the Price Target for GOOGL?

Analysts remain bullish about GOOGL stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 35 Buys and seven Holds. Over the past year, GOOGL has increased by more than 25%, and the average GOOGL price target of $204.95 implies an upside potential of 22.5% from current levels.

