Google's Massive AI Win: OpenAI Gives Up on Video

Key Points

OpenAI shut down its Sora AI video app, citing a strategic shift toward enterprise tools and coding products ahead of a potential IPO.

The closure ended a $1 billion Disney partnership that would have brought over 200 licensed characters to Sora, with Disney stating it respects OpenAI's decision to exit the video generation business.

Google's Veo 3.1 is now the dominant AI video platform at scale, integrated across YouTube Shorts, Google Vids, and the Gemini API, with no major rival remaining after OpenAI's exit.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

A year ago, the market thought OpenAI was a threat to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in artificial intelligence. But this week, we learned the company is giving up on AI video, ceding the space to Alphabet. This is not only a boon for the tech giant, but it could also help the company continue growing key products like YouTube and Google Cloud, which are huge growth engines. I cover the latest implications in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 26, 2026. The video was published on March 26, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

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*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.