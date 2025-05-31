Google’s AlphaEvolve Is Cracking 300-Year-Old Math Mysteries — and Could Boost Portfolios

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Earlier this month, I wrote about AI agents and made a point worth repeating…

Agentic AI is here, and it’s moving fast.

Well, it turns out I was right on the money. Just a few days after publishing that Smart Money, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced its new Gemini-powered coding agent, AlphaEvolve – a development that confirms what I’ve been tracking in the sector.

Then, this week, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google’s DeepMind division, explained more about this new agentic AI tool in a New York Times interview.

To refresh, AI agents are systems that can autonomously make decisions and take action. These AI agents can handle the sort of tasks performed by personal assistants or customer service agents… and they can do so without constant human oversight.

AlphaEvolve isn’t like the typical AI agents that we’ve talked about. It doesn’t just regurgitate what it learns from training data.

The system creates and evolves computer programs using what Google calls “evolutionary programming” – essentially natural selection for code.

So, I’d like to dive into more about Google’s new AI agent tool today… and explain why this advancement is such a pivotal moment – not just for the AI Revolution, but for your investment portfolio as well.

What we’re witnessing is just one component of a larger framework that my colleague Louis Navellier has been tracking for months. It’s part of an agenda the current administration has set in motion, and it could deliver life-changing wealth to investors who position themselves correctly.

So, I’ll also share how you can learn about the technological transformation that Louis has been tracking.

Let’s jump in…

AI That Evolves Code

While AI agents like Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Nova Act or OpenAI’s Operator handle assistance tasks well and represent significant advancements for AI, AlphaEvolve operates on an entirely different level.

Here’s how it works…

As Hassabis explained in his interview, AlphaEvolve uses two different Gemini large language models (LLMs) working in tandem. An efficient model generates new programming ideas and mathematical hypotheses, while a pro model acts as the critic – evaluating which solutions show the most promise and selecting them for the next round of evolution.

This combination “evolutionary method” lets the system venture into uncharted territory, discovering unique solutions that go far beyond what the individual models would know form their original training.

The results are staggering.

AlphaEvolve has already been deployed across Google’s entire computing ecosystem for more than a year. In their data centers, the system discovered effective scheduling solutions that continuously recover 0.7% of Google’s worldwide computing resources.

The system has also improved hardware design, by using standard programming language that chip engineers actually use – a collaborative approach that speeds up the design of future specialized chips.

So, AlphaEvolve is speeding up AI development itself.

And mathematical breakthroughs that AlphaEvolve can achieve show this system’s creative potential. It tackled over 50 open problems across multiple mathematical fields, rediscovering state-of-the-art solutions in 75% of cases, and improving upon the best-known solutions in 20% of them.

Most remarkably, it advanced a 300-year-old “kissing number problem” in geometry, a problem that Isaac Newton himself argued over.

What we’re looking at here is a massive achievement for Google and even a crucial step toward artificial general intelligence – that’s when AI will operate all on its own.

AlphaEvolve demonstrates genuine creative problem-solving that goes beyond programmed instructions, venturing into unexplored mathematical and computational territory to discover entirely new solutions.

And this breakthrough fits perfectly into what Louis Navellier has been tracking – a large, unprecedented shift he’s calling Liberation Day 2.0.

A New Economic Era

AlphaEvolve isn’t a one-off breakthrough. It’s part of a massive technological transformation that’s gaining momentum under the Trump administration – and smart investors are positioning themselves to capitalize on it.

According to Louis’s research, Liberation Day 2.0 could unleash up to $10 trillion in new stimulus, create millions of high-paying jobs, and spark the next phase of a generational bull market. But only if you know where to look.

This opportunity is fueled by a national three-pronged strategy, each one designed to jolt different corners of the U.S. economy.…

The “Tech Liberation” component in particular shows massive momentum. Since Trump announced his executive order on AI, we’ve seen…

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSM ) committing $100 billion toward expanding its Arizona manufacturing facilities.

committing $100 billion toward expanding its Arizona manufacturing facilities. Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) pledging $500 billion to build out U.S. data centers.

pledging $500 billion to build out U.S. data centers. Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA ) committing another $500 billion to go toward AI infrastructure.

committing another $500 billion to go toward AI infrastructure. Saudi Arabia committing $600 billion to build out American tech, energy and healthcare.

In short, this could be the largest reshoring of American industry in history. And Louis’s Stock Grader system has pinpointed the companies best positioned to ride this $10 trillion wave. This is the same system that helped him spot Amazon, Nvidia, and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) before they all soared 5,000%.

You can get the details about Louis’s system, and his No. 1 Liberation Day 2.0 stock, in his free special presentation.

Click here to watch Louis’ Liberation Day 2.0 Summit now before it goes offline.

