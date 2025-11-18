Markets
GOOG

Google Unveils Gemini 3 As AI Race With OpenAI Intensifies

November 18, 2025 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Google has just rolled out Gemini 3, its latest AI model, ramping up its efforts to compete with OpenAI and its rapidly evolving ChatGPT technology.

Starting Tuesday, the model will be available to a select group of subscribers, with plans to expand to more users in the coming weeks. Gemini 3 will enhance services like the Gemini app, AI Mode in Google Search, AI Overviews, and various enterprise tools.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that this upgraded version is better at grasping context, intent, and complex questions, which means users can expect more accurate responses with fewer prompts. This launch comes a mere 11 months after Gemini 2.0, highlighting how swiftly the company is evolving its products.

Currently, the Gemini app boasts 650 million monthly active users, while AI Overviews are utilized by about 2 billion users each month. For some perspective, OpenAI reported around 700 million weekly users for ChatGPT back in August, right after releasing GPT-5.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, stated that Gemini 3 aims to deliver "genuine insight" instead of the overly flattering answers critics often associate with current AI chatbots. Additionally, this model will power Google's new "Antigravity" developer platform, which is designed to make code generation easier through something called "vibe coding."

With big tech companies investing billions into AI infrastructure, Google claims that Gemini 3 marks its biggest rollout of AI capabilities to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.