Google To Close Internal Stadia Game Development Studio

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc's Google said it will not invest further for bringing exclusive content from its internal development studio SG&E for Stadia games, beyond any near-term planned games.

The company will instead focus on further developing Stadia's streaming platform and technology and will continue to bring new game titles for Stadia and Stadia Pro from third parties.

In a blog post, Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM, Google Stadia, said that the company expects to help game developers and publishers to take advantage of its platform technology and deliver games directly to their players.

While launching Stadia in 2019, the company's aim was to make games available instantly from its internal development team. However, the company now said that creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially.

The latest decision to close down its internal development team reflects the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing its slate of YouTube integrations, and its global expansions.

The company sees that games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry.

Google also announced that Jade Raymond, who was in charge of Stadia Games, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Over the coming months, most of the SG&E team will be moving on to new roles.

