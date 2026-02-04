Google Tests Simpler Gemini Overlay That Tucks Away Key Contextual Features

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) is experimenting with a cleaner design for the Gemini overlay, but the changes could come at the cost of quick-access features many users rely on. Early testing suggests the company is considering moving several one-tap contextual actions into a secondary menu, reducing their visibility.

In recent versions of the Google app, contextual options such as asking about a place, a PDF, or a webpage currently appear directly in the Gemini overlay when used alongside apps like Maps, Drive, Files, or Chrome. The overlay also includes a prominent shortcut for sharing the screen with Gemini Live, allowing users to start screen-based interactions instantly.

Under the new approach being tested, these contextual buttons would be grouped inside the overlay's Plus menu instead of being shown upfront. Google is also exploring the placement of screen-related actions in the same menu, which would require extra steps to access features that are currently available with a single tap.

Separately, Google appears to be testing a small usability tweak within Gemini chats by relocating the "Share conversation" option from a dropdown menu to the top-right corner of the main chat interface, making it easier to find.

The reasoning behind the potential redesign has not been disclosed. While the cleaner interface may reduce visual clutter, it could also make powerful features less discoverable, especially for casual users. None of the changes is live yet, indicating they remain under internal evaluation.

GOOG currently trades at $331.67 or 2.65% lower on the NasdaqGS.

