Google Settles Patent Lawsuit With Singular Computing

January 24, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Alphabet's (GOOG) Google settled a lawsuit over patent infringement related to the technology utilized in specific chips.

The settlement comes after Singular Computing, founded by Massachusetts-based computer scientist Joseph Bates, accused Google of circumventing the construction of around $10 billion worth of data centers by using his patented technology without permission for its artificial intelligence features in various services such as Google Search, Gmail, and Google Translate.

Singular Computing had sought $1.67 billion in damages, alleging that Google's Tensor Processing Units infringed on its patents.

The lawsuit was set to go to trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts but just as closing arguments were about to be presented, the parties submitted a joint motion early Wednesday to pause the proceedings while they concluded a settlement agreement, Reuters reported.

