Google seeking to fully migrate Chrome OS to Android, Android Authority says

November 19, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Google (GOOGL) is working on a multiyear project to fully migrate Chrome OS to Android in an effort to better compete with Apple’s (AAPL) iPad, Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman reports, citing a source. Google announced in June 2024 that Chrome OS would start using parts of Android’s tech stack, but the merger goes deeper than previously thought, according to the report.

