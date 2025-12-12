Markets
Google Rolls Out Upgraded Gemini Deep Research And Opens Agent Access To Developers

(RTTNews) - Google announced a major upgrade to its Gemini Deep Research agent, which will soon appear in consumer-facing Gemini apps and is now available for developers.

The update coincides with the release of a new Interactions API that serves as a unified interface for interacting with Gemini models and agents. This API incorporates the newest model capabilities, including extended reasoning and advanced tool use, expanding far beyond basic text generation.

Google plans to broaden its library of built-in agents while enabling developers to build and integrate their own. Through a single API, developers can connect Gemini models, Google's internal agents, and custom-created agents within their applications. The first built-in agent available in preview is Gemini Deep Research, which third-party developers can now embed to perform "advanced autonomous research capabilities."

Powered by Gemini 3 Pro, the Deep Research agent is designed for long-running tasks that require context gathering, synthesis, and multilayered reasoning. The model autonomously formulates queries, evaluates results, identifies gaps, and continues searching as needed.

Google highlighted major improvements in web navigation, enabling the agent to dig deeper into sites and retrieve highly specific information. It has also scaled multi-step reinforcement learning to enhance search accuracy in complex information environments.

Tests show that the new Deep Research agent performs much better than the standard Gemini 3 Pro model, scoring higher on evaluations that check how well the program can think through hard problems, regarding deep online research, finding hidden or hard-to-spot information. These results show that the upgraded agent is much more equipped at handling complex and multi-step research tasks.

Developers can preview the upgraded capabilities today using Google AI Studio. Google confirmed that these enhanced research features will roll out "soon" across its consumer products, including the Gemini app, Google Search, and NotebookLM.

