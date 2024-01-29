News & Insights

Markets

Google Revises Guidelines To Allow Bitcoin ETFs To Advertise Their Products

January 29, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Today, Google has revised its advertising guidelines, now permitting cryptocurrency trusts, such as Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), to promote their products. Spot Bitcoin ETF issuers such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton have wasted no time in marketing their funds, with advertisements already starting to emerge.

This revision comes at an interesting time as the discussion around Bitcoin ETFs continues to gains momentum, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first batch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the country. Google's decision to allow advertising for Bitcoin ETFs provides these financial instruments with a much broader reach and exposure to a wider audience.

The updated guidelines mean that companies managing Bitcoin ETFs can now leverage Google's advertising platform to raise awareness and attract investors. This change could contribute to increased visibility and understanding of Bitcoin ETFs among both institutional and retail investors.

Google's decision aligns with the growing acceptance of Bitcoin and related investment products in mainstream finance. The move is likely to help foster a more innovative environment for Bitcoin, as it integrates more into traditional financial markets. As the industry eagerly awaits to see how well these revised guidelines are for the Bitcoin ETFs, the impact on the advertising landscape for them could be substantial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.