Google Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Wiz For $23 Bln

July 14, 2024 — 09:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Google is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for $23 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

A deal could come soon. If completed, it would be Google's largest ever acquisition, the report said.

Wiz is a cloud security startup headquartered in New York City. The company was founded in January 2020. The company's platform analyzes computing infrastructure hosted in AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and Kubernetes for combinations of risk factors that could allow malicious actors to gain control of cloud resources and/or exfiltrate valuable data.

