Google Pushes To Double AI Computing Power Every Six Months

November 21, 2025 — 09:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Friday, Google's leadership informed employees that the company needs to double its computing capacity every six months to keep up with the skyrocketing demand for AI.

During an all-hands meeting, Google Cloud VP Amin Vahdat mentioned that the focus isn't on outspending competitors but rather on providing faster, more dependable, and efficient infrastructure.

He pointed out that advancements from Google's custom chips and DeepMind's research are significant advantages. CEO Sundar Pichai also stressed that 2026 is going to be a challenging year as competition gets fiercer, emphasizing that it's riskier to underinvest than to keep pushing forward.

Even with worries about an AI bubble in the market, Pichai believes Google is in a strong position for the long haul.

