Markets
GOOG

Google Pulls AI Tool After Model Fabricates Misconduct Claims Against US Senator

November 03, 2025 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) removed its open-source AI model Gemma from its public AI Studio after U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn accused it of inventing false allegations of sexual assault against her.

Blackburn said the model produced fabricated claims and fake news links when asked whether she had ever been accused of rape.

In a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, she argued the incident reflected political bias and warned that AI-generated defamation poses serious ethical and oversight failures.

Google acknowledged hallucination risks in smaller developer-focused models like Gemma, stating it was never designed for factual queries or general consumer use. The company said non-developers had been testing the tool improperly on the platform.

Gemma remains accessible through Google's API for research and development, but no longer appears on AI Studio as the company works to curb misuse and improve accuracy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.