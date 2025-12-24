Google One Cuts 2 TB And AI Pro Annual Plans By 50% For New 2026 Subscribers

(RTTNews) - Google One (GOOG) has launched a limited-time promotion for 2026, offering new subscribers 50 percent off its 2 TB Premium and AI Pro annual plans.

The offer also includes a discounted entry-level option, with the Basic 100 GB plan priced at $9.99 for the first year instead of the usual $19.99. The storage can be used across Gmail, Google Photos, and Drive.

Under the promotion, the 2 TB Premium plan is available for $49.99 for the first 12 months, after which it reverts to its standard annual fee of $99.99. Subscribers receive Google Store credit worth 10% of purchases and access to premium Workspace features, including longer Google Meet sessions that can be streamed to YouTube and enhanced Calendar appointment tools.

The AI Pro plan is being offered at $99.99 for the first year, down from $199.99. It bundles 2 TB of storage, Google Home Premium Standard, and a discounted YouTube Premium add-on. The plan also unlocks higher usage limits in the Gemini app, including expanded daily prompts with Gemini 3 Pro, increased image generation and editing capacity, limited daily video generation, and up to 20 Deep Research reports per day. Users also gain access to the 1 million token context window for handling large files such as spreadsheets and code.

In addition, AI Pro subscribers get expanded access to models in Google AI Mode and Gemini tools embedded within Workspace apps like Gmail, Drive, and Docs. Usage limits are also raised across Google Photos, NotebookLM, Flow, and Whisk, while developers receive enhanced access to tools such as Gemini Code Assist, Gemini CLI, Antigravity, and Jules.

The 2026 Google One promotion is open to new subscribers only and is expected to run through the end of the year. Sign-ups are available via Google's One website.

Wednesday, GOOG closed at $315.67, down $0.01, and is trading after hours at $315.55, lower by 0.04%, on the NasdaqGS.

