Google Maps To Launch New Features For EV Drivers

(RTTNews) - Google has announced a new update for the Google Maps app to assist electric vehicle (EV) drivers in finding nearby charging stations. The update includes several new features that will provide users real-time information about charging ports, availability, and charging speed.

To make the process of finding charging stations more efficient and accurate, Google will leverage Artificial Intelligence to analyze customer reviews of EV chargers and provide more precise directions to specific chargers, even those in difficult-to-access locations or parking garages.

Users will also be encouraged to share feedback on their charging experiences, which will be processed by AI-generated summaries to further improve the accuracy of the charging locations and user experience. Additionally, users will be prompted to input the type of plug used and wait time, which will be used by AI to assist drivers in finding chargers in challenging locations.

Google Maps will display detailed directions when users are en route to a charging station, including navigating through a parking lot. One of the most notable features of the update is the new EV filter on google.com/travel, which allows users to find hotels with onsite EV charging facilities.

The global update will first reach vehicles with Google built-in in the upcoming months, providing EV drivers with a comprehensive and efficient tool to easily plan their trips and locate charging stations.

