Google Launches Private AI Compute To Power Secure Cloud-Based AI

November 12, 2025 — 05:17 pm EST

(RTTNews) - A new cloud system called Private AI Compute was introduced by Google with the goal of delivering more potent AI features while protecting user data.

According to the company, the system will enable devices to process data via an encrypted connection to Google's secure cloud, which is driven by its proprietary Tensor Processing Units.

Google claims that the technology makes sure that user data is protected from even the company's own access. NCC Group's independent testing verified that the new platform complies with stringent privacy regulations.

Operating on an AMD-based Trusted Execution Environment, the system provides security equivalent to on-device processing by isolating and encrypting memory.

Google will be able to run larger Gemini AI models thanks to Private AI Compute, improving features like Magic Cue on Pixel 10 phones, which offers tailored recommendations based on screen context.

Additionally, the Recorder app will be enhanced by the secure cloud, allowing transcription summaries in additional languages.

Google claims that a hybrid strategy that combines cloud and edge processing will produce quicker and more intelligent AI experiences without sacrificing privacy, even though its on-device neural processors still manage smaller AI tasks locally.

