Google Launches New Mid-range Pixel 9a

(RTTNews) - Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), has officially launched the Pixel 9a, its mid-range phone that offers advanced features.

Pixel 9a is powered by Google's latest chip Google Tensor G4. Pixel 9a starts at $499 and will be available at the Google Store and through our retail partners beginning in April.

The Pixel 9a sports an upgraded 6.3-inch Actua display, boasting the brightest screen ever on an A-series device. It is 35% brighter than the Pixel 8a, reaching 2700 nits, and features a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Google claims that the Pixel 9a has one of the best cameras under $500. Its upgraded dual rear camera system features a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. For the first time on an A-series device, it also includes macro focus.

The Pixel 9a is said to have one of the best battery performances of any Pixel available today, offering over 30 hours of battery life. It also comes with seven years of OS updates, security updates, and Pixel Drops. Plus, it has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Pixel A-series is the only smartphone line featuring Gemini Nano at its price point of under $500. And with Gemini built in, Pixel 9a's personal AI assistant can help you with just about anything. Gemini on Pixel 9a works with Google apps like Maps, Calendar and YouTube so multitasking is made easy.

The Pixel 9a has 8GB of RAM and provides two different storage options, 128 GB or 256 GB. The Pixel 9a comes in 4 different colors: Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

