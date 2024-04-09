Google Launches 'Find My Device' Feature For Android

(RTTNews) - Google recently announced the rollout of their updated Find My Device feature, which is now available for Android users around the world, starting with the United States and Canada. One of the most noteworthy aspects of this feature is its ability to locate devices even when they are offline, eliminating the need for internet connectivity to track a smartphone or accessory.

The new Find My Device is compatible with devices running Android 9 or higher and utilizes a collaborative network of all Android users to track missing smartphones and accessories. Similar to the Find My app on the iPhone, this feature is expected to allow users to pinpoint their phone's location on a map within the app, even when offline.

In addition, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users can locate their devices even if they are turned off or have a dead battery. The updated Find My Device app also offers Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee for users to track everyday items.

Moreover, it has a "Find nearby" feature for precise location identification of nearby items. Furthermore, users can share tracking for certain devices, such as TV remotes or house keys, with friends or family members, facilitating collaborative tracking and item location. However, all information remains private and secure, unless shared by the user.

Google stated that the Find My Device prioritizes default security, and incorporates multiple layers of protection to ensure user safety and safeguard personal information. Additionally, the network features end-to-end encryption of location data and a device location reporting feature to prevent unauthorized tracking, upholding stringent privacy standards.

