Google Launches Disco With GenTabs To Reinvent Web Browsing Using Gemini 3

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) introduced Disco, a new experimental platform designed to rethink how people navigate and use the web, starting with a feature called GenTabs built on Gemini 3.

The company noted that the modern web is rich with information but increasingly difficult to manage as users juggle multiple tabs for research, planning, and complex tasks. Disco is intended as a testing ground where Google and early adopters can collaborate to shape the future of browsing.

GenTabs analyzes a user's open tabs and chat history to understand ongoing tasks and automatically generates interactive web applications that help complete them. Users do not need to write any code; they simply describe what they want, refine it in natural language, and GenTabs builds or suggests tools tailored to their needs. Each generated element links back to the original web sources, maintaining transparency and traceability.

Early testers have already created custom applications for meal planning, travel itineraries, and educational tools. Google is now opening a waitlist for macOS users who want to try Disco and GenTabs.

Google emphasized that the experiment is in early stages and may not work flawlessly. Feedback from the first wave of testers will guide improvements and help determine which ideas may eventually be integrated into broader Google products. The company said the goal is to learn quickly and collaborate with users to redefine what browsing can look like in the future.

