Google Just Kicked In Hollywood’s Trailer Door

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

What a difference a year makes…

Not long ago, AI’s best attempt at video generation resulted in that cursed clip of Will Smith shoveling spaghetti into his mouth with his four-fingered hands.

But now the world has Google’s Veo 3 at its fingertips – the tech titan’s latest AI video generation tool. And the results we’re seeing are nothing short of astonishing.

This shiny new model can generate ultra-realistic, 1080p, synchronized audio-visual content based on a simple text prompt…

“A woman, classical violinist with intense focus, plays a complex, rapid passage from a Vivaldi concerto in an ornate, sunlit baroque hall during a rehearsal. Her bow dances across the strings with virtuosic speed and precision. Audio: Bright, virtuosic violin playing, resonant acoustics of the hall, distant footsteps of crew, conductor’s occasional soft count-in (muffled), rustling sheet music.”

And within seconds, there she is, in video so realistic, you can even see individual hairs on her head highlighted by the sun.

She’s almost tangible. The music is swelling. And no human lifted a single camera.

What we’re witnessing with the launch of Google DeepMind’s Veo 3 isn’t some gimmicky tech demo or mere novelty for nerds on X. This seems more like the starting pistol for the next great creative-industrial upheaval – and if you’re in the business of making or investing in content, it’s time to get serious.

Yes, Veo 3 may be limited to eight seconds today. But that’s not a wall; it’s a runway. And if you’ve been paying any attention to the exponential trajectory of AI development, you know where this might go next.

Longer clips, then full scenes, entire episodes… and eventually, complete seasons. Perhaps one day, personalized stories crafted in real-time based on what you like to watch.

It’s coming – fast.

This could be the beginning of the end of Hollywood as we know it…

And the start of a new era of AI stock dominance in the content world.

AI Video’s “iPhone Moment” Is Here – And It’s Called Veo 3

Obviously, this isn’t the industry’s first attempt at AI-generated video. Runway’s Gen-2 was a cool prototype. OpenAI’s Sora looked great in a lab. But Veo 3 is different.

It’s the first model with:

4K visual quality

fully integrated audio

cinematic camera movement

deep prompt adherence

and, crucially, a launch partner with billions of users and a roadmap to global rollout

In our view, Google has aimed a shotgun full of GPU clusters directly at Hollywood’s business model.

And Veo 3 is just the tip of the spear. Behind it are entire pipelines – Gemini-powered plot generators, scriptwriting agents, motion planners, and real-time editors.

Google is compressing the entire TV and film production supply chain into a single generative stack.

Do you know what happens when you take a years-long, $100-million content pipeline and squeeze it down into a GPU-powered prompt that costs pennies?

You break the game…

Why Veo 3 Could Mark the End of Old-School Hollywood

If you work in video production – or the hundreds of satellite roles orbiting it – AI just kicked in your trailer door with Veo 3.

Think about it. With this quantum leap in AI’s video generation capabilities, actors could soon be replaced by photorealistic avatars and voice clones. No need for makeup artists; glam will be digitally rendered in post.

Goodbye, set designers; hello, infinite virtual stages.

Cinematographers? AI models now handle camera movement with humanlike precision.

Now, writers, you’re still needed… but you’d better learn to prompt.

This might feel like sci-fi, but it’s more so basic economics.

Studios are always hunting for ways to reduce cost and time. And AI doesn’t sleep, unionize, forget lines, or demand a four-figure payday.

That’s why we expect that over the next five to 10 years, AI will eat the technical backend of filmmaking the way Amazon ate retail – and with the same ruthless cost-efficiency.

Google, Netflix, Meta: The Winners in the AI Content Economy

The same kinds of players always win when the tech curve steepens: Those who ride the exponential wave instead of trying to fight it.

Take Netflix (NFLX) – Blockbuster killer; once DVD-dealer, now data king in entertainment.

It knows what you watch, when you watch it, what you love, and what you hate. Imagine what an AI script engine could do with all that data.

You’re a fan of fictional period romance stories? Netflix’s AI could create 10 different versions of the next Bridgerton, testing which hooks you harder – then instantly generate the winner in full.

Or how about Alphabet (GOOGL)?

It runs YouTube and Veo 3 – the delivery pipelines and creative infrastructure. Combine Veo with Gemini and YouTube Studio, and you’ve got a vertically integrated AI content machine with billions of monetizable eyeballs.

And then there’s Meta (META).

It’s got LLaMA, Emu, and a raging addiction to immersive content. Just picture Veo-level video generation tailored to your social graph, optimized for infinite scroll, and seamlessly injected into Instagram, Threads, and the Metaverse. Engagement meets hallucination.

And the rest of Hollywood? Well…

Legacy studios, crew-heavy productions, anyone betting their future on union-only sets and hundred-million-dollar shoots… it seems you are on notice. The economics just changed – permanently.

When it comes to AI-native studios that can churn out hyper-targeted content at 1/100th the cost and 100x the speed, there’s no competition. And it’s not likely that audiences will resist.

Pundits said the same thing about CGI, YouTube, reality TV, TikTok. People don’t care how it’s made. They care how it feels. And if AI gives them a hit of dopamine, they’ll hit “Next Episode” without a second thought.

What Comes Next in the Veo 3 Era

This latest AI breakthrough feels a lot like the early 2000s, when Amazon used the internet to undercut brick-and-mortar retail. Lower costs, faster delivery, wider selection. Incumbents laughed… until they went bankrupt.

Remember Sears, JCPenney, K-Mart?

Same script, different industry.

AI is the internet. Veo 3 is Amazon.com. Netflix is Jeff Bezos, sitting atop its throne with a popcorn bucket in hand.

And once one company starts passing cost savings to consumers with cheaper subscriptions, faster content cycles, and more personalization, others have to follow. That’s how you get a full-blown economic reset.

Currently, Veo 3 is available to select creators via waitlist — but given Google’s track record with rapid deployment, widespread rollout to YouTube creators and enterprise partners could come quickly.

Here’s what we think could be next:

Custom AI-generated series and movies tailored to individual users

Interactive stories where the plot evolves based on viewer engagement

Fan-generated shows that rival studio hits

Ad-supported, AI-produced content that costs nothing to stream

Veo 3’s launch proved that the AI Content Economy is just around the corner. We are years – not decades – away from this becoming a widespread reality.

So, if you’re an investor, go long AI.

This breakthrough tech is eating the whole global economy. Hollywood is just one entree in a seven-course meal.

Buy the platforms, AI chipmakers, infrastructure enablers, and appliers – Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia (NVDA) – and yes, Netflix. These are the architects of the new media world.

Learn to prompt like a boss; curate, direct, and remix. AI is the orchestra, but someone still has to conduct.

And if you’re in denial, you might want to check the mirror – and ask Blockbuster how things shook out after ignoring the curve.

The Final Word on This Quantum Leap in AI’s Capabilities

AI’s industrialization of content creation isn’t a theory anymore: it’s a living, accelerating disruption. Veo 3 marks the moment when generating Hollywood-quality video no longer requires Hollywood-scale budgets.

And we’re just at the starting gate.

Just as streaming upended cable and smartphones reshaped the internet, generative video is about to redefine content itself – who created it, how fast it’s made, and who profits. The big studios? Maybe. But more likely, it’ll be the AI-native platforms, the chipmakers, and the investors who saw it coming.

And yet, Veo 3 is just one front in a much broader AI revolution. While the world watches digital actors take center stage…

Another trillion-dollar transformation is forming in the wings.

Humanoid robots – what we’re calling “AI 2.0.”

According to Morgan Stanley (MS), this market could be worth as much as $30 trillion in the coming decades. That’s bigger than today’s global e-commerce and cloud computing markets combined.

Why? Because humanoid robots won’t just generate videos or write code. They’ll do the jobs. Real, physical tasks in factories, on farms; in homes, hospitals, and warehouses. Every job the global economy depends on could be automated, accelerated, and made profitable at scale.

And it’s all happening faster than most expect.

See our top AI and humanoid robotics picks for 2025 and beyond.

The post Google Just Kicked In Hollywood’s Trailer Door appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.