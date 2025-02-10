Google Introduces Gemini 2.0 Flash For All Users

(RTTNews) - Google has announced the launch of Gemini 2.0 Flash for all users of the app on desktop and mobile, enhancing user experience by offering new ways to create, interact, and collaborate with artificial intelligence.

The model is famous among developers due to its powerful workhorse model, optimal for high-volume, high-frequency tasks at scale and highly capable of multimodal reasoning across vast amounts of information with a context window of 1 million tokens, the tech giant stated in a blog post.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company also released a new model, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, its most cost-efficient model yet, in public preview in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

The 2.0 Flash-Lite, a model similar to 1.5 Flash in terms of speed and cost, has a 1 million token context window and multimodal input. It offers better quality and outperforms its predecessor on the majority of benchmarks.

Additionally, the company released an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro. Dubbed as its best model yet in terms of coding performance and complex prompts, the experimental version is available in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, and in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users.

