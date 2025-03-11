News & Insights

Google Introduces AI Mode With Gemini 2.0 For Smarter Search Responses

March 11, 2025 — 01:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Google has introduced Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews in the U.S., enhancing responses to complex queries, including coding, advanced math, and multimodal searches.

With its advanced capabilities, Gemini 2.0 delivers faster, higher-quality responses and increases the frequency of AI Overviews for these types of searches.

As AI Overviews continue to evolve, feedback from power users has highlighted a demand for AI-generated responses across a broader range of searches. To meet this need, Google is launching an early experiment in Labs: AI Mode.

This new search mode extends the capabilities of AI Overviews with enhanced reasoning, deeper analysis, and multimodal understanding, allowing users to tackle even the most challenging questions. Users can ask any question and receive AI-powered responses, with options for follow-up queries and relevant web links for further exploration.

AI Mode utilizes a custom version of Gemini 2.0, making it particularly effective for queries that require deeper reasoning, comparisons, or layered exploration. Instead of conducting multiple searches to understand a concept or compare detailed options, users can now receive comprehensive AI-powered insights in a single search.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company has initially invited Google One AI Premium subscribers to be the first to experience AI Mode in Labs.

RTTNews
