Google To Introduce Android Theft Detection Lock

(RTTNews) - Google is rolling out a new feature to help prevent Android phone theft by automatically locking devices that have been forcibly taken, as highlighted by Mishaal Rahman (via Droid Life).

The feature, currently available to a limited group of users in Brazil as part of the company's beta program, uses artificial intelligence to detect theft-related motion patterns, such as sudden snatching followed by a quick getaway on foot, bicycle, or vehicle.

When the AI identifies potential theft, it locks the device to protect the owner's data. "It uses data from your phone's accelerometer and gyroscope and checks if common motions associated with theft are detected," he added.

Rahman further reported that Google intends to extend this AI-driven feature to all Android 10 devices via Google Play Services.

The company first hinted at this feature for Android users in May, when Suzanne Frey, Google's vice president of product, trust, and growth, announced the introduction of three new functionalities aimed at assisting smartphone users before, during, and after a theft incident.

Additional features include an upgraded factory reset process that complicates a thief's ability to reset the stolen device for resale.

"With this enhancement, if a thief attempts to reset the stolen device," Frey explained, "they will be unable to set it up again without the owner's device or Google account credentials," and a private space feature that "lets you create a separate area in your phone that you can hide and lock with a separate PIN.

