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Google Gemini Teams Up With CapCut For New AI Editing Tools

May 21, 2026 — 06:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Google Gemini under Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is joining forces with CapCut to incorporate video and image editing features right into Google's AI assistant platform, further enhancing Gemini's suite of creative AI tools.

CapCut has shared that soon, users will be able to utilize its editing features to edit photos and videos via the Gemini app. However, there's no word yet on which specific features will be available or if any of these tools will come with a price tag.

This partnership aims to blend Gemini's conversational AI abilities with CapCut's editing tech, which already boasts AI-driven design, image generation, and automated video editing.

CapCut, owned by ByteDance, has been ramping up its AI capabilities lately as the competition heats up in the creator tools space. The app faces rivals like Instagram Edits and a range of other AI-powered editing services aimed at content creators and social media users.

This isn't the first time Google and CapCut have collaborated. Back in late 2025, Google Photos introduced an "edit with CapCut" shortcut in its annual recap feature, letting users send photos directly into CapCut with exclusive templates.

As of now, there's no fixed date for when the Gemini integration will launch, with both companies simply stating that it will be available "soon."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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