Markets
GOOG

Google Expands AI-Powered Search With Personalized Results Linked To Gmail And Photos

January 22, 2026 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Google has announced that it's making its search results more personalized by introducing an AI Mode that syncs with users' Gmail and Google Photos accounts. This is part of their efforts to enhance the Personal Intelligence feature.

The update aims to make Gemini, which is Google's main AI model, function better as a personalized assistant by utilizing user data from various Google apps. The idea is that AI Mode will tap into emails, photos, and past activities to provide more relevant search results, so you won't have to go into great detail when you type in your queries.

Robby Stein, who is the VP of product for Google Search, mentioned that the goal is to turn Search into a more personalized experience by pulling insights from across Google services. For instance, if someone is planning a trip, the suggestions might be based on travel info in their Gmail and photos that reflect their interests. Similarly, shopping searches could consider past purchases and personal preferences.

This feature will be optional, and users can unlink apps whenever they want. Google also reassured that emails and photos accessed via AI Mode won't be used to train future models.

Currently, the feature is experimental and is rolling out in English for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S., but it won't be available for enterprise and education accounts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.