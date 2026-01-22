Google Expands AI-Powered Search With Personalized Results Linked To Gmail And Photos

(RTTNews) - Google has announced that it's making its search results more personalized by introducing an AI Mode that syncs with users' Gmail and Google Photos accounts. This is part of their efforts to enhance the Personal Intelligence feature.

The update aims to make Gemini, which is Google's main AI model, function better as a personalized assistant by utilizing user data from various Google apps. The idea is that AI Mode will tap into emails, photos, and past activities to provide more relevant search results, so you won't have to go into great detail when you type in your queries.

Robby Stein, who is the VP of product for Google Search, mentioned that the goal is to turn Search into a more personalized experience by pulling insights from across Google services. For instance, if someone is planning a trip, the suggestions might be based on travel info in their Gmail and photos that reflect their interests. Similarly, shopping searches could consider past purchases and personal preferences.

This feature will be optional, and users can unlink apps whenever they want. Google also reassured that emails and photos accessed via AI Mode won't be used to train future models.

Currently, the feature is experimental and is rolling out in English for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S., but it won't be available for enterprise and education accounts.

