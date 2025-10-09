Google Debuts Gemini Enterprise To Bring AI To Every Employee And Workflow

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Google (GOOG) unveiled Gemini Enterprise, positioning it as the new front door for AI in the workplace and marking a major step in redefining how businesses operate, innovate, and serve customers.

Gemini Enterprise aims to change that by providing a unified, enterprise-wide platform that connects directly to company data, workflows, and teams, transforming how work gets done.

Built on Google's full-stack AI infrastructure, Gemini Enterprise leverages the research power of Google DeepMind and the advanced Gemini family of models. This combination enables end-to-end AI capabilities that extend across the organization, helping companies move beyond simple automations to orchestrate complex workflows.

Already adopted by major global brands including Banco BV, Deloitte, Deutsche Telekom, DBS Bank, and the U.S. Department of Energy, Google Cloud's AI stack is trusted by nine of the world's top ten AI labs and nearly every AI unicorn. T

he company also announced new AI partnerships with Figma, GAP, Klarna, Mercedes, Macquarie Bank, and Virgin Voyages, along with its role as the official Cloud provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Google also introduced new open standards like the Agent2Agent Protocol - A2A for agent communication and the Agent Payments Protocol - AP2 for secure financial transactions, developed alongside partners including Mastercard, PayPal, Salesforce, and American Express.

To support enterprise adoption, Google launched Google Skills, a free training platform offering resources from across Google's AI divisions. It also announced the Gemini Enterprise Agent Ready (GEAR) program to help a million developers build and deploy AI agents, along with Delta, a specialized team of Google AI engineers who will work directly with organizations on complex projects.

