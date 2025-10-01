Google Cuts Over 100 Design Roles As AI Push Reshapes Workforce

(RTTNews) - In yet another round of reorganizations, Google has let go of over 100 workers in design-related positions as it intensifies its efforts in artificial intelligence.

According to internal documents obtained by CNBC, the cloud division's "platform and service experience" and "quantitative user experience research" teams were the main targets of the layoffs, with some related positions also being eliminated.

In order to inform product development and design, the impacted positions concentrated on data, surveys, and behavioral analysis. Most of the cuts affected U.S.-based employees, and in some cases, entire teams were cut in half.

Some workers have until the beginning of December to find other positions within the organization.

The layoffs occur as Google allocates more funds to AI infrastructure. Since January, the company has reduced the number of managers in charge of smaller teams by more than one-third and implemented voluntary exit packages in a number of divisions.

Additionally, buyouts have been offered in departments such as finance, marketing, hardware, advertising, and human resources.

With CEO Sundar Pichai stressing the need to become "more efficient as we scale up so we don't solve everything with headcount," Google has been pushing staff members to incorporate AI into everyday tasks.

Since competitors are also streamlining their operations, the most recent cuts are in line with general industry trends. In July, Microsoft laid off 9,000 workers, and Meta has carried out several rounds of layoffs.

