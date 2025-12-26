Markets
Google Begins Rolling Out Option To Change Gmail Addresses Without Losing Data

December 26, 2025 — 04:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) is starting to roll out a long-awaited feature that lets users change their Gmail address while keeping their existing account, data, and connected services intact.

The update was first spotted on the Hindi version of Google's account help page, suggesting the initial rollout may be focused on India or other Hindi-speaking markets.

The page says the feature is being introduced gradually, with wider availability expected over time. The English support page still states that Gmail addresses generally cannot be changed, and Google has not yet confirmed which regions will receive the update first.

Under the new policy, users who switch to a new @gmail.com address will automatically retain their original address as an alias. Messages sent to the old address will continue to reach the inbox, and users can still sign in to services such as Drive, Maps, and YouTube using the original email.

The change removes the need to create an entirely new account and manually migrate data, a process that previously risked breaking third-party app integrations. Google said all existing content, including emails, photos, and messages, will remain unaffected after an address update, and the original email can be reused later if needed.

There are limits to the feature. Users who change their Gmail address will not be able to create another new address for 12 months and will be unable to delete the newly selected address.

Google has not issued a formal announcement, with the update reportedly emerging first through user forums and online tech communities.

