Google Advances Aluminium OS, Its New Android-Based Desktop Platform

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOGL) is moving ahead with Aluminium OS, a new Android-based operating system intended to replace ChromeOS and finally give the company a unified platform across phones, tablets, and PCs. Aluminium OS marks Google's biggest shift in desktop strategy since it introduced Chromebooks more than a decade ago.

The move follows years of internal debate about merging ChromeOS and Android. Google confirmed earlier this year that it is building a converged platform for PCs and is working with Qualcomm on the first generation of hardware. Job listings and development logs now make it clear that Aluminium OS is the core of that effort.

A Google job post explicitly described Aluminium as a new Android-based operating system for laptops, tablets, detachables, and small desktop boxes. The post also revealed that Google intends to support multiple device tiers, including higher-end "AL Mass Premium" and "AL Premium" systems. This signals that Google wants Android PCs to compete across the full market rather than stay in the low-cost niche associated with Chromebooks.

Aluminium OS will be built around Google's Gemini AI models, with AI features expected to be deeply integrated throughout the system. Google says it wants to bring the same AI capabilities found on premium Android phones to a wider range of personal computers. The company's PC plans include cashing in on hardware advances in AI-focused chips from Qualcomm and others.

The job listing also made Google's long-term intentions explicit: the new hire will help map out how Google transitions "from ChromeOS to Aluminium" while maintaining business continuity. That means the two systems will coexist for a while, but ChromeOS is ultimately headed toward replacement. Some existing Chromebooks may be eligible to upgrade, but older hardware will likely remain on a legacy update track until it reaches end-of-life.

Engineers have already referred to the older platform as "ChromeOS Classic" in bug reports, hinting that Google may keep the ChromeOS branding even after switching the underlying system to Android. But the final name is still unclear, and Google may also choose to emphasize Android more prominently.

Google is already testing Aluminium OS builds based on Android 16 on development boards using MediaTek Kompanio 520 and Intel Alder Lake chips. The first public release is expected in 2026, likely atop Android 17.

While many details remain unknown, including the user interface and how migration will work for existing Chromebook buyers, Aluminium OS marks a major shift. Google is preparing Android PCs that stretch from entry level to premium, with AI at the center and ChromeOS on a slow path to retirement.

Tuesday, GOOGL closed at $323.44, up 1.53%, and currently trades after hours at $323.53, up 0.03% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.