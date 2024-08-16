GoodRx Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for GoodRx Holdings, presenting an average target of $9.67, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Marking an increase of 7.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $9.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of GoodRx Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Eric Sheridan UBS Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.50 $7.00 Mark Mahaney RBC Capital Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GoodRx Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GoodRx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for GoodRx Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into GoodRx Holdings's Background

GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

A Deep Dive into GoodRx Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoodRx Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.76% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GoodRx Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: GoodRx Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

