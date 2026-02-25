GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) announced earnings for fourth quarter of $5.4 million

The company's earnings came in at $5.4 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $6.7 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.0 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $194.8 million from $198.6 million last year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.4 Mln. vs. $6.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $194.8 Mln vs. $198.6 Mln last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $750 million to $780 million.

