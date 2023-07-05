Goodbye, Libor; Hello, SOFR. What Does The New Interest Rate Benchmark Mean For You? 

From here on out, your consumer or business loan rate will be set by a new standard. Replacing Libor, the obsolete benchmark for loan rates, is SOFR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Its full-on adoption by the U.S. banking sector as of July signals the end of a multi-year transition sparked by scandal.

Banks had been using Libor— the London Interbank Offered Rate—since the 1980s. But the Libor became untrustworthy, beginning with interest-rate policies that worsened the 2008 financial crisis. Later, regulators from the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan determined that the international group of banks setting the Libor were colluding to manipulate the rate. The findings set off a series of financial scandals in Europe (cfr.org).

The conspiracy served to conceal weaknesses in the banks, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Some of the banks later admitted to criminal practices and paid billions of dollars in penalties.

As a result, U.S. regulators told financial institutions that Libor use would end effective June 30, 2023. The SOFR is seen as a safer and more accurate pricing benchmark.

What Is SOFR?

The SOFR benchmark is based on the interest rates that large banks pay each other on overnight loans that are collateralized by Treasury securities.

Lenders use it to determine the base rate on loans to consumers and businesses, in addition to looking at the borrower’s credit profile and other loan factors.

Financial analysts see SOFR as a big improvement to Libor because it’s based on concrete data from actual lending transactions between institutions.

Libor was based on much less reliable data. It came from interest rate quotes that lenders claimed they would offer each other for short-term loans, making it highly susceptible to manipulation.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York publishes the SOFR benchmark every business day morning. The rate has been running just above 5% in recent months.

How the SOFR Transition Affects Loans

The most notable change borrowers will see from the transition to SOFR will be its effect on loans with an adjustable rate, like a mortgage or a private student loan.

If you have an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), for example, you should check your rate when it resets from fixed to adjustable; it may go up.

Regardless of the SOFR transition, loan rates overall have jumped due to the Fed’s battle against inflation. This objective has caused the central bank to hike the federal funds rate 10 consecutive times since early 2022. So most borrowers are facing higher costs across all loan types.

Also, most U.S. lenders have been transitioning to SOFR since 2020, when the financial regulators warned them to move away from Libor before the June 30, 2023 deadline. Because of this long adjustment period, the impact on borrowers should be less sudden.

