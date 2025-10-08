GOOD vs. CUBE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) or CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Gladstone Commercial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CubeSmart has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that GOOD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GOOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.67, while CUBE has a forward P/E of 15.51. We also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 8.91.

Another notable valuation metric for GOOD is its P/B ratio of 2.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CUBE has a P/B of 3.21.

Based on these metrics and many more, GOOD holds a Value grade of A, while CUBE has a Value grade of D.

GOOD is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GOOD is likely the superior value option right now.

