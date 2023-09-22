GOOD or CUBE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) and CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Gladstone Commercial is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CubeSmart has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GOOD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CUBE has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GOOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.46, while CUBE has a forward P/E of 14.63. We also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75.

Another notable valuation metric for GOOD is its P/B ratio of 2.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CUBE has a P/B of 3.11.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GOOD's Value grade of B and CUBE's Value grade of D.

GOOD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CUBE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GOOD is the superior option right now.

