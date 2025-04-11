Good Friday Stock Market Holiday Facts

What does Good Friday, definitively a religious holiday, have to do with the stock market? With Good Friday not being an official federal holiday in the United States, it's a reasonable question to ask why the stock market is closed for the day in observation of a non-federal holiday.

The U.S. stock market is closed on Good Friday largely due to historical tradition rather than any direct religious mandate. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, along with most U.S. financial markets, observe this holiday despite it not being a federal holiday. This practice has been in place since at least the late 19th century.

One practical reason for the closure is reduced trading activity; many traders take the day off for religious or personal observance. Closing the markets helps ensure liquidity and orderly trading by avoiding a situation where fewer participants could lead to volatility. Additionally, since bond markets and other financial sectors often follow suit, Good Friday has become a de facto market holiday, even though it is not universally observed in other industries.

What is the History Behind the Good Friday Holiday?

Good Friday is a widely observed holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is part of the Christian Holy Week and takes place two days before Easter Sunday. The day holds significant cultural and historical importance, often marked by solemn reflection, fasting, and special ceremonies. Many countries recognize Good Friday as a public holiday, with businesses and schools closing to allow time for community and personal observance.While its origins are rooted in Christianity, Good Friday has broader social and cultural relevance in many parts of the world. Communities may hold processions, offer charitable acts, or engage in quiet contemplation to acknowledge themes of sacrifice, compassion, and resilience. The day provides an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to pause and reflect on universal values such as forgiveness, empathy, and hope.

All U.S. stock markets are closed in observance of Good Friday. This includes The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), S&P 500 (SPX), and more.

This year Good Friday holiday will be recognized on Friday, April 18, 2025. As a result, the U.S. stock markets, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange, will be closed for the full day, marking a holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market will reopen as normal at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The day off from trading on Good Friday gives traders, investors, and others tied to stock market hours to take the day off and use it however they choose, religious or not.

What about Bonds? Are Bond Markets Open or Closed on the Good Friday Holiday?

If You Get The Day Off, But You Do Not Religiously Observe Good Friday, What Might You Do?

If you’re not religious, you can still observe Good Friday in meaningful ways that focus on its themes of reflection, compassion, and self-improvement. Here are some suggestions:

Self-Reflection and Mindfulness: Take time to reflect on your personal values, recent experiences, or long-term goals. This could include journaling, meditating, or engaging in quiet contemplation to foster personal growth and gratitude. Acts of Kindness: Use the day to give back to your community or help others. Volunteer at a local charity, donate to a cause you care about, or simply perform random acts of kindness for those around you. Cultural Appreciation: Explore the history and cultural significance of Good Friday in various traditions. This could involve watching documentaries, reading books, or attending community events to gain a broader understanding of its impact. Rest and Reconnection: Treat the day as an opportunity to step back from daily routines. Spend quality time with loved ones, engage in activities that bring you peace, or simply enjoy the restorative power of a quiet day off.

These practices allow you to honor the spirit of the day while aligning with your personal beliefs and values.

