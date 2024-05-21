Good Energy Announces Final Dividend Options

Good Energy (GB:GOOD) has released an update.

Good Energy Group PLC has declared a final dividend of 2.25p per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, to be paid on July 11, 2024, with the option for shareholders to receive this dividend as new shares rather than cash. The company requires shareholders who wish to opt for the scrip dividend scheme to submit their election by June 21, 2024, and will announce the reference price for the new shares on June 13, 2024. Good Energy, a 100% renewable power supplier, continues to promote cleaner energy, aiming to support a million homes and businesses by 2025.

