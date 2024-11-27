News & Insights

Good Drinks Australia Plans ASX Delisting for Growth

November 27, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

Good Drinks Australia Ltd (AU:GDA) has released an update.

Good Drinks Australia Ltd has announced its intention to delist from the ASX, citing its strong financial position and belief that the company is undervalued. By removing the ASX listing, the company aims to focus on growth strategies and create better value for shareholders. The company has built a resilient business with significant growth, becoming the fourth largest national brewer in Australia.

