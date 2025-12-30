Markets

GomSpace Wins Space R&D Contract From European Defense

December 30, 2025 — 08:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - GomSpace Group AB (GOMX.ST), on Tuesday said it has been contracted by a European defense company for a space research and development program valued at SEK 50 million.

The contract covers the design, integration and delivery of a configured microsatellite platform.

The execution is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Chief executive officer Carsten Drachmann said the agreement reflects recognition of its satellite platforms, agile manufacturing capabilities and partnership-driven approach.

GomSpace Group closed trading 3.76% higher at SEK 16.54 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

