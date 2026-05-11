Goldman Soars 58.4% in a Year: How to Play the Stock Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares have jumped 58.4% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 25% and its peers JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley’s MS rallies of 16.2% and 52%, respectively.

Price Performance



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With such strong momentum, investors are now wondering whether to hold on to the stock for now or cash out the profit. Let us delve deeper and analyze what is driving growth and whether there is more scope to grow.

Growth Catalysts for Goldman

Investment Banking Rebound Driving Momentum: Given the industry-wide turnaround in the investment banking (IB) business, Goldman’s performance has been impressive. The company’s IB revenues rose 21% year over year in 2025, riding a wave of deal-making and initial public offering (IPO) activity. In the first quarter of 2026, IB revenues jumped 48% year over year.

GS maintained its top position in announced and completed merger and acquisition (M&A) in the first quarter of 2026. Going ahead, a healthy global IB pipeline, an active M&A market, “reopening of the IPO market,” and the company’s leadership position will aid it amid the volatile macro situation. GS’s management projects an even stronger M&A environment in 2026, provided macroeconomic conditions remain stable.

The company has seen high levels of client engagement across its IB business in the first quarter and expects the activity to accelerate in the upcoming period. As such, Goldman is well-positioned to benefit in the upcoming period. Similarly, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to record solid IB income growth this year as the industry-wide backdrop turns favorable.

Scaling AI to Transform Business: GS is undertaking an ambitious, firmwide artificial intelligence (AI) transformation aimed at boosting fee income, improving productivity and expanding long-term operating leverage. The initiative spans its core businesses, including trading, investment banking, asset management and internal operations, positioning AI as a central growth driver.

A key development this month was Goldman’s partnership with Anthropic to launch a $1.5-billion venture focused on accelerating AI adoption across hundreds of portfolio companies. Through this collaboration, Goldman will deploy advanced tools such as Anthropic’s Claude models, enabling businesses within its network to enhance efficiency, lower costs and improve overall investment returns.

At the heart of Goldman’s AI strategy are two flagship initiatives: “One Goldman Sachs 3.0” (OneGS 3.0) and the GS AI Assistant program. OneGS 3.0 represents a multi-year transformation designed to embed AI as a core operating capability rather than a stand-alone solution. It emphasizes streamlined processes, scalable growth and productivity gains, supported by high-quality data, shared platforms and modernized infrastructure.

In parallel, the firm is reshaping its front-office strategy, reorganizing its TMT investment banking division to sharpen its focus on AI-related deal-making, including digital infrastructure, semiconductors, connectivity and core software, in response to evolving client demand.

Beyond operations and advisory, Goldman’s AI push is reshaping its revenue mix toward higher-fee, data-driven businesses and away from more balance-sheet-intensive activities. The planned acquisition of Industry Ventures reflects this shift, as Goldman looks to apply advanced analytics and AI to improve valuation, risk assessment and portfolio construction in private markets.

During the first-quarterearnings call management expressed strong confidence in AI’s potential, describing Goldman as “hugely forward-leaning” on the technology. While near-term investments in AI and digital infrastructure may increase costs, the company expects these efforts to unlock significant efficiency gains and support its medium-term target of achieving a 60% efficiency ratio.

Strategic Streamlining Pays Off: The company’s streamlining efforts have been underway for some time as it retreats from the underperforming consumer banking ventures. Under CEO David Solomon, GS has embarked on a deliberate transformation to exit non-core consumer banking and double down on the divisions wherein Goldman maintains a clear competitive advantage.

In sync with its restructuring efforts, Goldman recently acquired Innovator Capital Management, expanding GS’s active ETF capabilities, and is part of a broader pivot toward building “durable revenue streams” through diversified asset management and wealth management offerings.

In January 2026, Goldman agreed to transition the Apple Card program and associated accounts to JPMorgan. In November 2025, GS reached an agreement with ING Bank Slaski to divest its Polish asset management firm, TFI. The deal is targeted for completion in the first half of 2026.

These moves demonstrate a well-thought-out exit, allowing the company to reallocate capital and attention toward higher-margin, more scalable businesses like Global Banking and Markets, and the asset and wealth management (AWM) divisions. The benefits of business restructuring began to show in the numbers. The Global Banking and Markets segment’s net revenues rose 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, following an 18% rise in 2025. The AWM division’s net revenues rose 10%, following a 2% increase in 2025.

Robust Liquidity Aids Capital Distribution: GS maintains a fortress balance sheet, with the Tier 1 capital ratios well above regulatory requirements. This financial strength allows it to return capital to its shareholders aggressively through buybacks and a healthy dividend yield.

As of March 31, 2026, Goldman’s cash and cash equivalents were $179 billion. As of the same date, total unsecured debt (comprising long-term and short-term borrowings) was $396 billion. Out of this, only $81 billion was near-term borrowing.

Given its strong liquidity, GS rewards its shareholders handsomely. In January 2026, the company increased the quarterly dividend 12.5% to $4.50 per common share. In the past five years, the company has hiked dividends six times, with an annualized growth rate of 19.8%. Currently, it has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Dividend Yield



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JPMorgan raised its dividends six times over the past five years and offers a dividend yield of 1.9%. Morgan Stanley has raised its dividends five times over the past five years and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Goldman has a share repurchase plan in place. In April 2025, its board of directors authorized an additional $40-billion share repurchase program, following the $30-billion authorization announced in July 2023. As of March 31, 2026, the company had remaining authority to repurchase up to $27 billion of common stock.

Goldman’s Earnings Prospects & Valuation Analysis

Analysts are bullish on GS. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goldman’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16% and 10.5%, respectively.

Estimate Revision Trend



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The GS stock currently trades at a premium to the industry. The stock is trading at a forward price/earnings (P/E) of 15.16X above the industry average of 12.78X. Its peers, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are tarding at a P/E of 13.23X and 16X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Final Thoughts on GS Stock

Despite Goldman’s remarkable rally over the past year, the stock still appears well-positioned for upside, supported by a strong rebound in investment banking activity, aggressive AI-driven transformation initiatives and a successful strategic shift toward higher-margin businesses. The company’s leadership in M&A and equity offerings, coupled with growing fee-based revenues and disciplined capital management, strengthens its long-term growth outlook.

While the stock trades at a premium to the broader industry, its valuation remains reasonable considering its superior earnings momentum and operational improvements.

For existing investors, GS remains a solid hold with potential for additional gains, while new investors may consider accumulating the stock on market dips as Goldman continues to benefit from improving deal activity, AI-led efficiencies and resilient shareholder returns.

At present, GS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.