News & Insights

Stocks

Goldman Sachs Ups Stake in Smurfit Kappa

May 24, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has been notified of a significant change in shareholdings by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with a total combined voting rights now crossing the 7% threshold. This change is due to acquisitions and disposals of both voting rights and financial instruments, resulting in a new total of 7.69% of voting rights in the company. This reflects a notable shift in ownership and potential influence within Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

For further insights into GB:SKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.