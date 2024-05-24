Goldman Sachs Ups Stake in Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has been notified of a significant change in shareholdings by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with a total combined voting rights now crossing the 7% threshold. This change is due to acquisitions and disposals of both voting rights and financial instruments, resulting in a new total of 7.69% of voting rights in the company. This reflects a notable shift in ownership and potential influence within Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

