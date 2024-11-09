Goldman Sachs Upgrades Wingstop (WING)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.97% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $435.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $363.60 to a high of $514.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.97% from its latest reported closing price of $339.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 495MM, a decrease of 16.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.33%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 34,869K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,165K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,052K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 936K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares , representing a decrease of 142.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 53.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 12.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 914K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

