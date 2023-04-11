Goldman Sachs Upgrades Whirlpool (WHR)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $153.85. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.19% from its latest reported closing price of $129.08.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is $19,502MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.27.

Whirlpool Declares $1.75 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

At the current share price of $129.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 7.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 65K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 26.83% over the last quarter.

Red Tortoise holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Large Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 2.10% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.17%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 56,369K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Whirlpool Background Information

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

