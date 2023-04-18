Goldman Sachs Upgrades Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $416.31. The forecasts range from a low of $304.01 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from its latest reported closing price of $362.60.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is $2,017MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 48.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 16.25% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 38K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 31.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 46,561K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tyler Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

