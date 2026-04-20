Goldman Sachs Upgrades TC Energy (TRP)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.37% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for TC Energy is $64.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.06 to a high of $76.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.37% from its latest reported closing price of $60.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TC Energy is 16,369MM, an increase of 7.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is an decrease of 287 owner(s) or 30.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.33%, an increase of 46.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.40% to 746,470K shares. The put/call ratio of TRP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 94,324K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,010K shares , representing a decrease of 35.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 49,403K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,339K shares , representing an increase of 20.37%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,172K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,978K shares , representing a decrease of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 23.64% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 28,306K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,254K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 45.15% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 26,188K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,758K shares , representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 13.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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