Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ramaco Resources (METCB)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METCB) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.21% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources is $24.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.56 to a high of $39.22. The average price target represents an increase of 129.21% from its latest reported closing price of $10.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources is 1,046MM, an increase of 94.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 52.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METCB is 0.52%, an increase of 124.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 6,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,253K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 1,235K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 828K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 1.86% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 467K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital holds 161K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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