Goldman Sachs Upgrades Marriott International (MAR)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Marriott International (NasdaqGS:MAR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.52% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is $297.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $348.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.52% from its latest reported closing price of $298.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is 24,449MM, an increase of 255.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.26%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 191,930K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,175K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares , representing an increase of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 11.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,043K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,655K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,468K shares , representing a decrease of 42.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 93.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,452K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,358K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,651K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 3.79% over the last quarter.

