Goldman Sachs Upgrades Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

On February 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Krystal Biotech from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.56% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $109.40. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.56% from its latest reported closing price of $81.91.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is $42MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.84.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,106K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,897K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,410K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,278K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.26%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 22,977K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

