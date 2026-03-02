Goldman Sachs Upgrades Frontdoor (FTDR)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Frontdoor (NasdaqGS:FTDR) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Frontdoor is $61.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of $68.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontdoor is 1,923MM, a decrease of 8.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 24.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTDR is 0.17%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.51% to 86,419K shares. The put/call ratio of FTDR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 5,777K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,378K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,887K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 55.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,826K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,629K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 0.78% over the last quarter.

